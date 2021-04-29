New Partnership Allows South African Uber Drivers to Become Vehicle Owners

Uber has once again partnered with flexible car ownership company – Moove – to give Uber Go drivers the chance to become vehicle owners at an affordable rate. This partnership replicates successful launches in both Nigeria and Ghana.

Drivers on the Uber Go platform now have access to brand new Toyota Agyas from as low as R1,599 per week for Flexi Car Weekly Rental and R1,950 per week for Drive to Own deals, including zero deposit, free maintenance and free insurance.

“As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer solutions that respond to consumers who are now more price-sensitive than ever,” says Frans Hiemstra, GM of Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We also need to continue to offer drivers quality, compact and cost-efficient vehicle choices that will better help economically to boost their weekly earning, with the same Uber experience and door-to-door safety experience. We are excited to extend our partnership with Moove to make this a reality.”

The multiple ownership methods are designed to suit drivers with diverse budgets and goals, allowing Uber Go drivers who were previously unable to afford or finance their own vehicle to become their own boss.

Moove Country Manager, Sinako Cetyiwe says, “We have been working tirelessly with Uber to ensure the financial costing for drivers makes economic sense, that drivers are well aware of their financial commitments and feel empowered in their business and partnership with Moove. We are excited to support drivers in South Africa to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods within a shorter time frame, especially as mobility returns.”

Uber Go carries the same door-to-door safety features as any other Uber option such as in-app emergency button, Injury Protection, 24/7 support, including driver background checks and screenings.

