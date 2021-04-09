Huawei Partners with Mondia to Expand Contactless Payments Across Africa

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has teamed up with Mondia Pay, a digital payments company, to roll out seamless and contactless payments solutions for mobile network operators. Since the commencement of the partnership in September 2020, demand for the implementation of Direct Carrier Billing service (DCB) for seamless, contactless payments for mobile users in the MEA region has grown.

Mondia Pay’s direct carrier billing service integration was launched with Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat UAE. During this quarter the following operators – Ufone Pakistan, Cell C South Africa, Orange Tunisia and Ooredoo Algeria – will go live with the DCB service, following the testing phase.

As a DCB services for consumers, Mondia Pay is available on HuaweiAppGallery, to facilitate online payments. Subscribers can also now use DCB to access apps on Huawei AppGallery, which expands their access to top local and global apps.

Mondia Pay processes well over 2.1 billion monthly transactions globally, and provides a seamless and secure way for consumers to pay for services using their mobile phone.

“We are extremely proud of our continued partnership with Huawei, and the efforts to enable customers across the continent to benefit from Mondia Pay’s fully integrated digital payment technology to make frictionless payments in a fast, safe and secure manner. We also support the continuous efforts taken towards the transition to cashless societies, which has gained significant traction in the past 12 months,” says Simon Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Pay.

Adam Xiao, MD of HMS and Consumer Cloud Service at Huawei, says, “We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Mondia Pay, and bring our users across the MEA region more payment options. With this, we continue to enhance our ongoing commitment to enabling local and global developers to seamlessly offer their services to millions of more people in the MEA region”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter