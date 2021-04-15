Fibre Cable Connecting South Africa to Mauritius is Operational Thanks to Emtel

Emtel has provided the official landing point – a ANSI/TIA tier 3 certified data centre – for the METISS (Meltingpot Indianoceanic Submarine System) fibre optic cable in Mauritius – this will see the country connected to Reunion Island, Madagascar and South Africa via a 3,200 km cable.

“METISS is already connected to many global public cloud services, application providers and African exchanges with fully redundant backhaul in Mauritius and South Africa,” says Kresh Goomany, CEO of Emtel.

“It provides global telecoms organisations, multinationals and enterprises with interests in connected regions, with the reliable services and capacities they need for telecommunications that empower digital enterprises. The whole offer comes with a world-class quality of service (QoS) at very affordable prices.”

The METISS submarine cable is expected to provide high-capacity throughput and further connectivity to many African countries via Emtel and its partners. It enables organisations to benefit from colocation, private links, enterprise-grade Internet connectivity, with remote peering to content and cloud providers and peering agreements.

“With the interconnectivity, peering and exchange benefits it provides, METISS gives Mauritians faster and more reliable access to digital resources and provides a platform to develop the country’s next-generation services and applications,” says Kresh.

Mauritius is ideally situated to provide regional telecoms solutions to carriers, enterprises and corporates with its political stability and reliable electrical grid supply.

Kresh concludes, “We are proud to make this advanced solution available to our country. Emtel has always aspired to revolutionise digital services for Mauritians, which is why we pioneered services such as Unlimited Internet Data, Calls and SMS to democratise access. METISS is part of our promise to bring Mauritians products that provide more freedom and satisfaction, and in so doing, continue to enhance their lives.”

