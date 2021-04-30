Apple iMac Officially Available for PreOrder

The all-new Apple iMac is officially available for preorder. The device features a compact design – 11.5 millimetres thin – enabled by the M1 chip.

“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip,” says Greg Joswiak, SVP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple.

“With its striking design in seven stunning colours [green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver], its immersive 4.5K Retina display, the best camera, mics, and speakers ever in a Mac, and Touch ID, combined with the amazing performance of M1 and the power of macOS Big Sur, the new iMac takes everything people love about iMac to an entirely new level.”

The new iMac also includes a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system — the best camera and audio ever in a Mac. Also, Touch ID comes to iMac for the first time, making it easier than ever to securely log in, make purchases with Apple Pay, or switch user profiles with the touch of a finger.

Combining the power and performance of M1 and macOS Big Sur, apps launch with blazing speed, everyday tasks feel incredibly fast and fluid, and demanding workloads like editing 4K video and working with huge images are faster than ever.

The iMac will soon be available in South Africa at the following prices

Configuration Price 24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip, 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R25,999 Apple M1 Chip, 8-core CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R29,999 Apple M1 Chip, 8-core GPU, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM R33,999 The new iMac joins the incredible family of Mac models powered by M1, including MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini, marking another step forward in Apple’s transition to Apple silicon.

