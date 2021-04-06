6 Ways to Protect Your Business from Ransomware

With an ever-growing number of people working from home, primarily due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity attacks are on the rise, meaning that dealing with security risks is an ongoing journey for enterprises.

IDC predicts that by 2023, 60% of data will be generated at the edge by people working from home and from devices outside of the corporate firewall. While at the same time, many corporate cloud services are already being rendered from locations outside the data centre.

This has given rise to ransomware attacks as many employees who are working remotely have their firewalls and access points configured to allow remote access. With that in mind, here are 6 things Kaspersky experts recommend to protect your company from ransomware:

Always keep software updated on all the devices you use to prevent ransomware from exploiting vulnerabilities. Focus your defence strategy on detecting lateral movements and data exfiltration to the internet. Pay special attention to outgoing traffic to detect cybercriminal connections. Back up data regularly. Make sure you can quickly access it in an emergency when needed. Carry out a cybersecurity audit of your networks and remediate any weaknesses discovered in the perimeter or inside the network. Explain to all employees that ransomware can easily target them through a phishing email, a shady website or cracked software downloaded from unofficial sources. Ensure staff remain vigilant at all times and check their knowledge with tests. Along with proper endpoint protection, dedicated services can help against high-profile ransomware attacks.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter