Multichoice Adds New Local Channels in Ethiopia

MultiChoice has added Abol TV – a 24-hour premium 100% Ethiopian general entertainment channel – to its list of locally-focused channels.

Abol TV joins DStv’s stable of Ethiopian programming including the Ethiopian Premier League, Amharic language channels such as Zee Alem, Nick Jnr Amharic, and local free-to-air channels.

In developing the programming for Abol TV the channel director paid careful attention to Ethiopian culture, audience preferences and of course language. The content team worked with local Ethiopian producers and offered creative and financial support, partnering with them to produce world-class content that celebrates with the cultural nuances of the country and its people.

MCG says that it supports the development of a continent-wide network of film and television professionals to ignite Africa’s creative industries and develop them into vibrant centres of production for world-class African content.

MultiChoice has announced the launch of Pearl Magic Prime, a new channel that tells stories by Ugandans for Ugandans.

The launch of Pearl Magic Prime is the first step in MCG’s rollout of its African local channel and content slate for 2021. Two additional local channels are set to launch later this year, as well as many more local productions over the coming months.

“Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before,” says Hassan Saleh, MD of MultiChoice Uganda.

“Africa has shown us that it has a huge appetite for African stories, produced in Africa. That is why our strategy of developing local content with local interest has proven so successful. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting further with our audiences.”

