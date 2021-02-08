mySafaricom App Launches on the Huawei App Gallery

The Safaricom App is now available for download from the Huawei App Gallery. The app provides Safaricom customers with a user-friendly way to access the telco’s products and services.

Through the app, users can:

M-PESA SEND MONEY – Select their contacts directly from their phone book, Hakikisha the name of the person they are transferring money to and check the transaction charges before hitting the send button.

– Select their contacts directly from their phone book, Hakikisha the name of the person they are transferring money to and check the transaction charges before hitting the send button. LIPA NA M-PESA – Shop and pay for their bills with ease at their favourite stores.

– Shop and pay for their bills with ease at their favourite stores. TOP-UP – Recharge their number or that of their loved ones by selecting numbers directly from their phone book.

– Recharge their number or that of their loved ones by selecting numbers directly from their phone book. VIEW BALANCES – View their account balances for Data, Bonga, Airtime or Credit limit

– View their account balances for Data, Bonga, Airtime or Credit limit HOME FIBRE – Safaricom Home Fibre customers will be able to pay or change their Home Fibre plans

Looking back, our devices and apps were a great source of comfort and convenience as we navigated through the various challenges of 2020.

With this in mind, the Huawei AppGallery saw significant downloads of its most popular apps and games – ranging from entertainment and shopping to banking, games and more.

Here is a quick look at the 10 most popular apps and games from 2020:

1. TikTok

TikTok blew up on the scene and it’s safe to say this can be credited to the lockdown. While the majority of us were stuck at home, the creative ones amongst us really made the most of their time creating interesting and funny video content.

2. Load Shedding Notifier

3. Mr D Food

4. Truecaller

5. Showmax

6. Aliexpress Shopping

7. Nedbank Money

8. Ms PAC-MAN

9. Solitaire

10. Kiss of War

