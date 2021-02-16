King Price and Secura Launch Emergency Response App in South Africa

King Price and Secura have introduced an app-based emergency response service, code red, in South Africa. In an emergency situation, app users can hit the panic button and the nearest armed response or emergency service vehicle will be dispatched.

Code red taps into a network of more than 280 armed response companies, which connects to thousands of responders across all 9 provinces. Other services available to respond to a code red activation include the SA Police Service, metro, municipal and traffic law enforcement, ambulances, and fire and rescue services.

“If you feel threatened, or if there’s a medical emergency, you open our app and tap on code red,” begins client experience partner at King Price, Wynand van Vuuren.

“The code red control room will dispatch the closest linked armed response car to your GPS location, and will then call you to confirm the activation and request additional emergency services, like the police or an ambulance, if necessary.”

“The reason we chose Secura as our partner for code red is their ability to respond to an emergency, whether you’re at home, at work, or fetching your kids from school, at any time of day or night. By utilising smart technology, Secura ensures a speedy response to your emergency,” adds Van Vuuren.

King Price clients can register for code red on the King Price app – available from all major app stores – at a nominal monthly cost. The service can then be accessed via the app.

