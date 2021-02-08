Electric Vehicles could Revitalise the Economy, says Nigerian Director General

Hyundai recently unveiled the first Electric Vehicle assembled in Nigeria. At the launch, Mallam Kasifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Nigeria’s Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says that the introduction of electric vehicles to the country is a sign of “advancing towards a vibrant economy”.

He went on to say that a “digital ecosystem is a sure way in creating value, wealth and prosperity, especially now that Nigeria is on its course to become one of the leading digital economies in the world.”

According to The Vanguard, this ecosystem is a way to create value that will enable growth, wealth and prosperity.

Head of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Babatunde Raji Fashola says that “innovation is a rebirth of the reassembling of cars in Nigeria” and “it should advance in the participation of building parts and not only in the assemblage of the automobile”.

“This is an opportunity to work together to challenge our start-ups” he adds. “Our mandate is to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardization, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of Information Technology practices in Nigeria.”

Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu revealed that the government is now “more determined to put additional satellites in the orbit to enhance the realization of its developmental agenda for space technology”.

At the recent Space Dialogue and National Media Conference 2020, Onu said ‘‘we will make sure additional satellites are put in orbit. I assure you that the ministry will continue to do the best it can to ensure that additional satellites are put in the orbit that will help in the direction the nation is going.”

According to the report, “the administration believes so much in the ability of science and technology in the transformation of the Nigerian economy from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy.”

Onu added, ‘‘Without space science and technology, it will be very difficult for Nigeria to compete with the rest of the world. We should aim to be the best in the world and this is achievable. We are prepared to make NARSDA compete with the best space agencies in the world.”

And this will be achieved through the implementation of five executive policies that aim to support the development of the Science and Technology Ministry.

‘‘We have introduced five additional policies in the last five year and if implemented, especially the EO 005, Nigeria will achieve what China has achieved in a short time.’’

