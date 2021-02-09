9 Ways to Save Electricity in South Africa

In South Africa, load shedding is expected to continue as power demand exceeds supply and more downtime is needed for overdue maintenance of the system.

It is estimated that load shedding could have cost South Africa as much as R338 billion over the past 10 years, according to a report from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). This includes loss of production, where most businesses use electricity for machinery, technology and light to complete the day’s work.

To help keep the lights on, here are nine thoughts on how to save electricity:

Turn off unnecessary lights and switch to energy-saving LED light bulbs. Additionally, use natural light wherever possible. Take shorter showers – save water as well as electricity. Turn the hot water off when you are shaving, washing your hands or brushing your teeth. Unplug your unused electronics and save electricity by saving on your standby power. Embrace your inner Braai Master and cook outdoors whenever possible. Use alternative cooking appliances like the microwave, a slow cooker, pressure cooker or electric frying pan. Keep your fridge and freezer running at optimal temperatures – for your fridge, this is around 3°C and your freezer should be at -20°C (according to a major appliance manufacturer) but remember to consult your manufacturer’s documentation for your optimal settings. Wash your laundry in cold water, with a full load, and hang your washing out to dry rather than using a tumble drier. Install a prepaid electricity sub-meter and work smarter in measuring and monitoring your electricity consumption.

By Zachariya Lockhat, Business Development Head: Recharger Prepaid Meters

Edited by Jenna Delport