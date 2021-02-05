5 Cybersecurity Breaches and How to Prevent Them

Threat actors have ramped up their attempts to pollute the IT networks of hospitals with ransomware even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, according to the recent findings of INTERPOL.

The adverse outcome of such an incursion is not restricted to data damage or monetary damages to the organization. It also hinders quick medical response and has the potential to impact the physical well-being of the patients, making the situation a literal matter of life and death.

The following five tips can help healthcare institutions ensure that they are less susceptible to ransomware attacks: