TT100 Awards Interview: Mochocho IT Consulting

Mochocho IT Consulting (Mochocho ITC) was established in 2010 as a 100% black, youth-owned and managed. Its mission is to take technology to rural areas in South Africa and serve our clients by providing the highest quality information technology services that address their business issues.

What is the core focus of your business?

The company’s primary function is to address the growing need for ICT services among the small businesses, cooperate with clients, schools, municipalities and other government departments.

What have been the company’s biggest highlights for 2020?

Being nominated for the TT100 Director General’s overall excellence and winning the Management of people’s award on the small business category.

Could you tell us about your future plans and upcoming programs?

Our plan is to expand our footprint to other provinces and also to do more business outside the borders of South Africa. We want to collaborate with Government and Corporates to bring technology to underserviced areas in a way that benefits everyone by providing training and infrastructure including networks, connectivity, hardware and cloud solutions so that business can grow and communities can thrive.





Our upcoming program is to start building internet towers and to partner with other Internet Service providers to do the last mile fibre installation.

Why are programs like the TT100 beneficial to enterprises?

We have started entering the program in 2013 and we have never missed the opportunity ever since then. The only reason is that Da Vinci has a model called the TIPS Model that has been shaping our business into a well-oiled machine. Each time we face the adjudicators, we are guaranteed that we will learn something new that will lift our business to higher heights.

How has winning the award impacted your business?

We are very much motivated. Our staff is more united and every member of our teams feels important and feeling like we all contributed to the award. This has given us hope that we are moving in the right lane.

What advice would you give to future leaders who are starting out within the same industry?

They should not go into this industry only for the sake of money but they need to be passionate about delivering the best IT services to customers. Appreciate their staff members and send them to relevant training. They also need to enter programs like TT100 if they want to keep their businesses abreast of the latest technology. Lastly, they need to make a way for new collaborations and reward staff members for their achievement.

Staff writer