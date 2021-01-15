Samsung to Slowly Ditch Wired Headphones and In-box Chargers

Samsung has revealed that future devices will no longer come with wired headphones and in-box chargers.

According to Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Office at Samsung, many Galaxy users are making more sustainable choices in their daily lives which is why the tech giant is considering ways to help make them more sustainable.

“We discovered that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community in this journey, we are transitioning to removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones.”

He goes on to say that that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from Samsung’s in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones.





“We’ve also been implementing standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with our newest Galaxy models.”

Apple also ditches in-box accessories

Recently, Samsung competitor – Apple – also made the same decision. It revealed that its iPhone 12 series will ship without earbuds or wall chargers. This, according to the tech giant, is part of its strategy to reduce climate impact across its entire business.

“Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations and, by 2030, plans to have net-zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles,” reads an official blog post.

“This means that every Apple device sold, from material collection, component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100% carbon neutral.”

Apple goes on to say that the iPhone 12 Pro models were designed with the environment in mind – and for the first time, it’s removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging in an attempt to further reduce carbon emissions and avoiding the mining and use of precious materials.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter