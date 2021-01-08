Samsung Introduces World’s First QLED Chromebook

Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy Chromebook 2 – marking the first-ever QLED display on a Chromebook.
“Many kids grew up using Chromebooks in school, and as they enter the workforce and their needs evolve, they’re looking for premium, powerful hardware that can elevate that intuitive Google experience,” says Shoneel Kolhatkar, Head of New Computing at Samsung Electronics America.
“We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind, taking the popular features from Galaxy Chromebook—incredible visuals, great specs, and gorgeous design and colour—and bringing them to a wider base of customers.”
Powered by an Intel processor, along with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is expected to allow users to multitask with ease. It also runs on Google’s Chrome OS, giving quick access to leading connected services.
And thanks to built-in Google Assistant, users can get quick answers to their questions, manage their calendar, and control their smart home devices without lifting a finger.
Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Chromebook 2’s key specifications:
|Dimensions
|304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm
|Weight
|1.23kg
|Display
|13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen
|OS
|Chrome OS
|CPU
|10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Celeron 5205U
|Graphic
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Memory
|4GB, 8GB (LPDDR3)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|Camera
|720P HD (1MP)
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP
|Pen
|USI Pen support (sold separately)
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth v5.0
|Battery
|45.5Wh (Typical)
|Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
|Ports
|USB-C (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD slot
The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
