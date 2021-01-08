Samsung Introduces World’s First QLED Chromebook

Samsung has officially unveiled its new Galaxy Chromebook 2 – marking the first-ever QLED display on a Chromebook.

“Many kids grew up using Chromebooks in school, and as they enter the workforce and their needs evolve, they’re looking for premium, powerful hardware that can elevate that intuitive Google experience,” says Shoneel Kolhatkar, Head of New Computing at Samsung Electronics America.

“We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind, taking the popular features from Galaxy Chromebook—incredible visuals, great specs, and gorgeous design and colour—and bringing them to a wider base of customers.”

Powered by an Intel processor, along with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is expected to allow users to multitask with ease. It also runs on Google’s Chrome OS, giving quick access to leading connected services.





And thanks to built-in Google Assistant, users can get quick answers to their questions, manage their calendar, and control their smart home devices without lifting a finger.

Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Chromebook 2’s key specifications:

Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm Weight 1.23kg Display 13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen OS Chrome OS CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Celeron 5205U Graphic Intel UHD Graphics Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR3) Storage 64GB, 128GB Camera 720P HD (1MP) Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP Pen USI Pen support (sold separately) Keyboard Backlit WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.0 Battery 45.5Wh (Typical) Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Ports USB-C (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD slot

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter