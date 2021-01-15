Samsung Introduces the Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Buds Pro. The tech giant unveiled the next-generation earbuds at its annual Galaxy Unpacked January 2021 event.
According to Samsung, the earbuds feature immersive sound, exceptional call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design.
“As people look for technology that can help them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for a truly wireless earbud has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.
“With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”
Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications:
|Colour
|Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
|Dimensions
& Weight
|Earbud: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3gCharging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g
|Speaker
|2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)
|Microphones
|3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield
|ANC & Ambient Sound
|ANC: Cutting by up to 99% of external background noise, adjustable 2 levelsAmbient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, adjustable 4 levels
Voice Detect
|Battery Capacity
|Earbuds: 61 mAhCharging Case: 472 mAh
|Play Time
|5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC or Bixby voice wake-up on)8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC & Bixby voice wake-up off)
|Talk Time
|4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on)5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off)
|Charging
|1-hour playtime / 5-minute quick chargingQi-certified wireless charging
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC
|Sensor
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit(VPU)
|Compatibility
|Android 7.0 or higher, RAM 1.5GB above
|Water Resistance
|IPX7
Follow IT News Africa on Twitter