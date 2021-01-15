Samsung Introduces the Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Buds Pro. The tech giant unveiled the next-generation earbuds at its annual Galaxy Unpacked January 2021 event.

According to Samsung, the earbuds feature immersive sound, exceptional call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design.

“As people look for technology that can help them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for a truly wireless earbud has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

“With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”





Here’s a closer look at the Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications:

Colour Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver Dimensions

& Weight Earbud: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3gCharging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g Speaker 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter) Microphones 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield ANC & Ambient Sound ANC: Cutting by up to 99% of external background noise, adjustable 2 levelsAmbient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, adjustable 4 levels Voice Detect Battery Capacity Earbuds: 61 mAhCharging Case: 472 mAh Play Time 5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC or Bixby voice wake-up on)8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC & Bixby voice wake-up off) Talk Time 4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on)5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off) Charging 1-hour playtime / 5-minute quick chargingQi-certified wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit(VPU) Compatibility Android 7.0 or higher, RAM 1.5GB above Water Resistance IPX7

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter