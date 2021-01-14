Nutanix Appoints New VP of Systems Engineering

Nutanix has announced the appointment of Rob Tribe as Vice President of Systems Engineering, for the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

In his new position, he will play a strategic role in supporting Nutanix’s expansion in EMEA, whilst assuming overall responsibility for the company’s growing team of systems engineers in the region. Within this remit, Tribe will oversee the teams that provide pre-sales consulting, technical guidance, and assistance to customers and channel partners.

“Throughout my years at Nutanix, I have seen the company evolve at breakneck speed, delivering the constant innovation required to delight our customers and partners. Thanks to our commitment to delivering both innovation and simplicity, the opportunity ahead of us is still immense and I am honoured to be part of the team that will drive that next stage of growth,” says Tribe.

With over 25 years’ experience in enterprise technology, Tribe was one of the first two EMEA Nutanix employees, joining in 2012. In his most recent role as Senior Director of Systems Engineering at Nutanix, he was responsible for all technical resources in the region as they engage with end-users and channel and OEM partners.





Prior to his role at Nutanix, Tribe was one of the earliest VMware employees in EMEA, where his responsibilities covered the channel, end-user enterprise accounts and ultimately running the Northern European Channel Systems Engineering teams. Prior to this, Tribe held various roles at EMC, IBM and Sequent Computer Systems.

