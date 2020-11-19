Facebook Partners with BellaNaija and Guardian TV to Spotlight SMBs in Ghana

Facebook has joined forces with BellaNaija & Guardian TV as part of its #FBSuccessStory campaign. The drive is aimed at spotlighting Ghanaian entrepreneurs using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to grow their business.

“We’re proud of the role that we have in enabling SMBs to grow and scale. We know that small businesses are the cornerstone of the economy and make significant contributions. This campaign is a celebration of some of these Ghanaian SMBs making an impact, both in Ghana and beyond,” says Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications for Africa.

Running from November 18th to 21st of December 2020, #FBSuccessStory will air exclusively on both BellaNaija and Nigerian online TV platform Guardian TV. The two entrepreneurs selected include Aisha Ayensu, founder of Christie Brown, a luxury Ghanaian fashion brand and Ameyaw Debrah, the founder of the popular Ameyawdebrah.com, and Ameyaw TV, a video production channel and a content creation platform focused on entertainment and lifestyle.

Speaking on the campaign, Aisha Ayensu of Christie Brown said: “Using platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp has enabled our brand and fashion line to be more visible to more people from around the world. We’ve been able to drive direct sales and communicate with clients both locally and internationally, leading to an amazing growth. At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were also able to host our first-ever virtual show on Instagram LIVE where we reached over 30,000 viewers.”





Bunmi Amosu, Head of Video Content at The Guardian TV, adds “As one of Nigeria’s foremost multi-media and news platforms, we are continually seeking new ways to share the authentic African story. It is exciting to partner with Facebook on this project to showcase entrepreneurs doing their best to rewrite the narrative about Africa. We trust this project would inspire many more African business owners to take advantage of the opportunities available and write their own success stories.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter