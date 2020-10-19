Xiaomi Introduces Next-Gen Wireless Charging Tech

Xiaomi has introduced its new 80W Mi Wireless Charging Technology. The company says that this is a major leap forward from its 30W Wireless Charging Technology introduced last year.

This next-gen solution is capable of filling a 4,000 mAh battery to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in just 19 minutes. For comparison, 30W Mi Wireless Charging Technology from 2019 was capable of charging a similar battery to 50% in about 25 minutes, and 100% in just over an hour.

Xiaomi has introduced two new smartphones to the South African market – the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9.





Here’s a closer look at the latest additions to the Xiaomi Redmi Note series

Featuring an impressive quad-camera setup in the rear, the Redmi Note 9 Pro’s 64MP main lens captures crisp, ultra-high resolution images in all lighting conditions while its 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens enables stunning large group images without compromise. A 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the rear camera, letting users take stunning close-up shots with fantastic bokeh.

On the front, the device sports a 16MP in-display camera for high-quality selfies. Its new slow-motion selfie mode captures hilarious slow-motion videos.