OPPO to Introduce A93 Smartphone in Kenya

OPPO is set to introduce the A93 mid-range smartphone in Kenya. The device is equipped with a rear-quad-camera array, selfie lens and an AMOLED screen.

Here’s a closer look at the A93’s Key Specifications

Specs Weight 164g Dual SIM Yes Screen AMOLED

6.43″

1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) OS Android 10

ColorOS 7.2 Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Memory 128 GB RAM 8 GB Main camera Quad

48 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (monochrome) Selfie 16 MP

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

PUNCHHOLE USB Type C Fingerprint reader In-display Battery and charging 4000 mAh

18W fast charging Colours Metallic White or Matte Black colour options Price KES 33000

Availability and pricing

The OPPO A93 will be available on 26 October for K33 000.





OPPO Smartphones Launch in South Africa

OPPO has officially entered the South African smartphone market with the local launch of its A72 device.

The company says that South African consumers stand to benefit from the innovations like SuperVOOC rapid charging and bespoke audio tuning that OPPO has spread around the globe over the last 16 years.

“OPPO is committed to offering South African businesses and consumers the best technology experience possible and is excited to enter this vibrant market,” says Sam Zhang CEO, OPPO SA.

“This is an important moment in our collective history and through forging strong relationships with our partners, we aim to equip our society with the tools it needs to prosper.”

According to the smartphone giant, its upcoming devices offer users the ‘best blend of premium features’ like a large main camera sensor and big, crisp displays and long-lasting, fast-charging batteries, but at an affordable price.

“We’re confident that the quality of our hardware, value-added services and our strong partnership with Google will set us apart,” explains Liam Faurie, Business Head (GTM Operations).

“OPPO is a top-five global smartphone brand in the world with incredible growth in key markets like India and Australia, I’m excited to introduce this level of quality to South Africa.”

OPPO aims to promote the rapid integration of cutting-edge technology with a special focus on 5G conversion and AI integration. The brand has worked with more than 50 global operators to accelerate large-scale commercialisation of 5G, and with the successful deployment of the first standalone 5G networks in the UK, providing Europe with its first 5G smartphone.

By utilising the world’s most widely used mobile operating system, Android, OPPO has access to all of the best apps from the top developers on Play Store and this is backed up by Android Protect to ensure data privacy and software safety for its customers.

OPPO founder and CEO Tony Chen says that “Technology should not only enhance our lives but also bring the world and humanity closer together. This is the initial belief and commitment when OPPO started its journey. In the long term, OPPO will constantly bring a better technological experience to consumers around the world with our friends, eventually creating an open and intelligent ecosystem.”

Availability and Pricing

Priced at R6 999.00, the OPPO A72 in Aurora Purple and Twilight Black will be on sale from major retailers on 7 October 2020.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter