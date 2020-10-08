MTN Liberia to Introduce New Voice and Data Surcharge

Lonestar Cell MTN has introduced a mobile voice and data surcharge – these charges are expected to abide by government regulations and directives.

In an official statement, the telco says it “wishes to notify the public that in accordance with LTA-Order 0016-02-25-19 issued by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), a surcharge on mobile voice on-net (Lonestar to Lonestar calls) and mobile data services has been introduced”.

The surcharges are as follows:

On-net (Lonestar-to-Lonestar) voice calls: US$0.008/min (or 0.8 cents/min)

Data (per MB) US$0.00065/MB (or US$0.065 cents/MB)

“Lonestar Cell MTN understands that these are tough economic times, but we assure you that we still have many products to allow our customers to communicate affordably. We remain committed to providing quality and affordable telecommunications services for every Liberian. We have stood with the people of Liberia through changing times and pledge to make sure our customers always get the best value at all times,” says MTN Liberia.





MTN Liberia and Sendwave Partner to Expand International Remittances

Lonestar Cell MTN has partnered with Sendwave to enable customers to receive international remittances from the US straight into their Mobile Money accounts.

MTN believes that using MoMo for international remittances and daily financial transactions makes life ‘easier, safer and more convenient’.

“We are excited and very proud to be at the forefront of innovative financial technologies and partnerships which can help Liberians live convenient and safer lives. Our international remittances partnership with Sendwave does just that,” says Christopher Ssali, Acting GM of Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money.

“What is even better is that with our rapidly expanding MoMo ecosystem, MoMo customers can use the money they receive to pay bills, buy goods and pay for services they need by dialling *156#. If customers need to access cash, we have over 8,000 Lonestar Cell MTN cashpoints locations across Liberia to make this as easy as possible for them.”