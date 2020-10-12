MTN Named Best Mobile Network in South Africa

MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa, according to findings from the Q3 2020 Mobile Network Quality Report.

The report, from MyBroadband Insights, shows that South Africans had an average mobile download speed of 29.16Mbps and an average upload speed of 11.46Mbps.

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” out of 10 was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency. MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.68, followed by Vodacom on 5.99, Telkom on 5.16, Cell C on 4.27, and Rain on 3.74.

Here’s a closer look at the mobile network rankings:





Network Operator Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) Latency (ms) Network Quality Score MTN 55.11 22.78 38 9.68 Vodacom 29.80 10.97 36 5.99 Telkom 23.60 6.70 32 5.16 Cell C 17.82 8.67 41 4.27 Rain 10.02 9.44 35 3.74

MTN Joins Forces with the Telecom Infra Project

MTN Group has teamed up with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to support the evolution of its communication transport infrastructure – something the telco hopes will become a platform for ‘future revenue growth and profitability’.

“Our partnership with TIP will drive the specific requirements of our network to meet our subscriber demands, setting us apart on our network scalability and adaptability,” says Charles Molapisi, MTN Group CIO.

Through the partnership, communication transport capacity will be deployed to support traffic growth over the next three years. In addition, it aims to provide support for new services as part of the evolution of 5G and new enterprise services. It will also reduce the time to market through more focused agile service provisioning.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter