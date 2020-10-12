MTN Appoints New CEO in Liberia

MTN has appointed Rahul De – current CMO of MTN Nigeria – to CEO of its operations in Liberia – starting 1 November. replaces Uche Ofodile who departed Lonestar Cell MTN in July to become the CEO of MTN Benin.

With 23 years of experience in the telco space, ranging across multiple geographies, De has spent the last two decades in senior leadership roles driving growth and leading business transformation.

“I would like to congratulate Rahul on his appointment,” says Ralph Mupita, MTN Group president and CEO. “Rahul is a seasoned leader renowned for driving innovative digital and FinTech advancement in our business and in the telecommunications industry.”

De joined MTN in 2011 as Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana, a position he held for over four years before he joined MTN Nigeria in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer. He has an MBA in International Business and a bachelor’s degree in Science.





During this tenure at MTN Nigeria, De spearheaded the team that is driving digital transformation in the country, from a voice and data-centric organisation to one which drives a digital and fintech future.

MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman says “we thank Rahul for his unwavering dedication and commitment to ensuring that MTN Nigeria remains the market leader in our industry; and congratulate him on his new role. I know that he will continue to shine bright as he moves on from our immediate Y’ello family.”

MTN Liberia to Introduce New Voice and Data Surcharge

Lonestar Cell MTN has introduced a mobile voice and data surcharge – these charges are expected to abide by government regulations and directives.

In an official statement, the telco says it “wishes to notify the public that in accordance with LTA-Order 0016-02-25-19 issued by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), a surcharge on mobile voice on-net (Lonestar to Lonestar calls) and mobile data services has been introduced”.

The surcharges are as follows: