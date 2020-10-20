Basalt Technology Appoints New MD

Basalt Technologies has appointed Kyle Hauptfleisch at its new MD. Together with Wayne Zwiers, Basalt’s founder and CEO, Hauptfleisch is expected to lead the software development agency as it expands operations from Africa throughout the UK and Europe.

Hauptfleisch has more than 15 years of senior management, business development, and general strategy experience, seven of which were at an executive level in both corporates and start-ups. His leadership experience spans various sectors, including publishing, media, and fintech.

Notably, Hauptfleisch was the GM at a technology news company, Sales Director of the online division at one of the biggest media companies in Africa, and a founding partner at a boutique marketing agency that was acquired in 2016.

More recently, he was COO and employee number one of BVNK, a modern banking platform provider focused on the Swiss market, where he gained experience developing and executing business strategy across territories.





He was also a member of the South African Financial Blockchain Consortium (SAFBC), along with other financial institutions such as ABSA, Standard Bank, FNB, BankServ Africa, PwC, Deloitte, and more.

Hauptfleisch has represented businesses on various industry bodies in both media and finance, worked with regulators to understand bleeding-edge technologies, and has presented at numerous conferences covering diverse topics from marketing to the future of banking.

“Kyle is the ideal leader for Basalt Technology,” says Zwiers. “Kyle’s extensive fintech background and strong business development skills will assist Basalt in strengthening partnerships, developing key strategic alliances and expanding our international presence.”

