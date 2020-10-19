Airtel Zambia and Ericsson Joined Forces to Champion eWaste Awareness

Airtel Zambia and Ericsson have partnered to launch the ‘Product Take-Back’ programme – an initiative that aims to minimize the potential impact of eWaste on the environment. eWaste, not recycled properly, is said to be an under-acknowledged environmental hazard around the world.

The Product Take-Back programme is part of Ericsson’s Sustainability efforts geared towards taking accountability for environmental impacts of all products and services during their lifecycle. The programme is expected to ensure that end-of-life material is treated and recycled in an environmentally responsible manner.

Airtel’s CEO and MD, Apoorva Mehrotra says, “Airtel is committed to being socially responsible. We believe that the adoption of responsible eWaste disposal techniques will help to manage the impact on the environment. We are collaborating with Ericsson in eWaste management to not only evacuate the waste but also educate the general public and all key stakeholders about the importance of the proper disposal of e-waste in the country.”

Ericsson has committed to providing free product retrieval and safe disposal services for equipment that has reached its shelf life.





Todd Ashton, VP and Head of Ericsson East and South Africa says, “Ericsson aims to minimize the negative environmental impact of our own activities and products in operation while delivering solutions to enable the low-carbon economy. Our partnership with Airtel in Zambia extends the scope of our Product Take-Back program to include creating awareness about e-waste and helping to ensure that end-of-life material is waste-treated in an environmentally responsible manner.”

