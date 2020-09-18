Sony to Launch Alpha 7S III in South Africa

Sony has announced that the Alpha 7S full-frame mirrorless camera series — the Alpha 7S III — will be available in South Africa from the first week of October, for R64 999,00.

The Sony Alpha 7S III features a brand new 12.1MP back-illuminated full-frame image sensor with ultra-high sensitivity and 15+ stop wide dynamic range. The camera boasts a host of impressive video recording capabilities, including 4K 120p and 10-bit 4:2:2 colour depth, a new heat-dissipating mechanism and dual-slot relay recording that delivers over one-hour of 4K 60p movie shooting.

A brand new autofocus system, touch screen interface and side flip LCD screen make the new Alpha 7S III the ultimate creative tool for video professionals and all types of hybrid stills/video shooters.





Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Launch Date and Price Tag

Sony has officially announced the launch date as well as the pricing of its newest PlayStation consoles – the PlayStation 5 will retail for $499 while the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399.

Both consoles are expected to become available on 12 November in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, before launching in the rest of the world on 19 November.

The PlayStation 5 is running on a system similar to a high-end gaming PC. It features an 8 core Zen 2-based AMD CPU running at 3.5ghz. Its GPU is completely customised and based off of AMD’s next-generation RDNA 2 architecture capable of generating 10.28 teraflops.

The whole system shares 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256bit interface and has an 825GB custom SSD for internal storage.

CPU AMD Zen 2 (8-Core 3.5GHz) GPU AMD RDNA 2 (10.28 TFLOPS) RAM 16GB GDDR6 Internal storage 825GB SSD Expandable storage NVMe SSD External Storage USB External HDD Support I/O Throughput 5.5GB/s Optical Drive 4K Blu-Ray

Sony has also added a number of new accessories with the console. Including a wireless headset, a camera – probably for use with PSVR – a charging dock for the controllers, a media remote for users who use their consoles to watch Netflix, for example.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter