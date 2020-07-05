Top 5 Most Trending Stories – Week in Review

As this week comes to a close we take a look at the stories that resonated most with our readers.

From the commencement of parts of the POPI Act, the launch of the Huawei MatePad T8 and the introduction of Kenya’s digital tax for online sales.

MTN launches its 5G network in South Africa and Google has discontinued specific G suite apps that it regards as outdated.

Find out more about this week’s top articles:

5. New POPI Act Regulations – Here’s Everything You Should Know





President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the commencement of parts of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

The sections went into effect on 1 July 2020 and include the conditions for processing personal information, procedures for dealing with complaints and provisions regulating direct marketing by means of unsolicited electronic communication.

4. Huawei’s Child-friendly MatePad T8 Now Available in South Africa

Children are beginning to adapt to digital technologies at an exceedingly rapid rate. With this in mind, Huawei has launched the MatePad T8 – a feature-packed tablet that comes in a lightweight design.

The MatePad T8 provides everything kids need for hours of uninterrupted entertainment and education.

3. Kenya Introduces Digital Tax for Online Sales

Kenya has approved the 2020 Finance Bill, proposing amendments to multiple statutes including the Income Tax Act and others.

What this means is that people whose income is from the “provision of services and products” sourced through the digital marketplace will have to pay the tax.

According to the act, a “digital marketplace” is defined as “a platform that enables the direct interaction between buyers and sellers of goods and services through electronic means”.

2. MTN Launches 5G Network – Everything You Need to Know

MTN South Africa has launched its commercial 5G network, providing access to 100 sites across the country.

The network today covers specific parts of Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth, Durban and other smaller towns.

The spectrum will run on four different bands, from 28Ghz to 700Mhz for different speeds across different areas in the country.

1. Google to Discontinue Outdated G Suite Apps

Google has decided to discontinue several old versions of specific G Suite apps in August 2020 – and encourages users to update their apps as soon as possible.

Google says that it began making changes to its API and service infrastructure in 2018 in order to improve performance and security.

