Top 10 Most Popular Android Apps in Nigeria

In this tech-reliant world, smartphones and apps have become essential. Whether it’s to make communicating with remote-working colleagues more convenient or keeping up with friends and family on social media – apps play a huge role in our day-to-day interactions with the world.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 android apps used by Nigerians:

10. WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp Business enables users to have a business presence on WhatsApp, communicate more efficiently with customers and ultimately help grow business.

9. Telegram

Telegram is a communication tool with over 400k users – it connects users via a unique, distributed network of data centres around the globe.





8. Opera Mini

Opera Mini is a ‘light-weight’ web browser that blocks annoying ads and includes a powerful download manager with offline file sharing.

7. Likee

Likee (formerly LIKE) is a video creation and sharing platform where users can create original videos, music videos and funny clips.

6. Instagram

Instagram is a social platform where users can share images and videos from their daily moments to life’s highlights.

5. Facebook Lite

Facebook Lite is a faster and less data-consuming version of the popular networking app, Facebook. It allows users to save space on their devices while still keeping them connected (even on 2G networks) to friends and giving them the option to sharing to a Timeline, like photos, search for people, and edit profiles and groups.

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings

ZOOM Cloud Meetings helps roughly 500k users stay connected to their colleges through its video conferencing, online meeting and group messaging platform.

3. TikTok Lite

TikTok Lite is a creative platform where users can create short videos showcasing their incredible talents, precious moments and knowledge.

2. WhatsApp



WhatsApp is a communication tool that lets users message and call friends and family. Unsurprisingly, the app has seen a huge surge in use since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. MORE

MORE is a social app where users can share videos, images, opinions, join tribes, post personal blogs, share funny moments and make friends.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter