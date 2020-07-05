A Fallout TV Series is Being Made by Amazon and the Producers of Westworld

Amazon Studios has licensed the rights to Fallout, a series of action RPGs developed by industry leaders Bethesda Game Studios. A TV/web series is being developed by Amazon’s OTT service Amazon Prime based on the story of the games.

The new series will be produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Kilter Films, which also produces HBO’s Westworld. The announcement came by way of a series of tweets.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios,” said Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan of Kilter Films the producers of Westworld.





The Fallout series will be developed by Amazon Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks.

Video game veteran and executive producer of Bethesda Game Studios, Todd Howard says that “Over the last decade, we looked at many ways to bring Fallout to the screen.”

“But it was clear from the moment I first spoke with Jonah and Lisa a few years ago, that they and the team at Kilter were the ones to do it right. We’re enormous fans of their work and couldn’t be more excited to work with them and Amazon Studios.”

Prepare for the future

Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of Television at Amazon Studios, says that the Fallout video games are an iconic global franchise “with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline.”

Fallout takes place in an alternate universe where the US began to heavily invest in nuclear power after the second world war and has evolved into a hyper-technical society socially trapped in the American ’50s.

The games are set several hundred years after the world was embroiled in a nuclear war that destroys the United States, where the protagonist emerges from an underground fallout shelter called a Vault and has to survive on the irradiated surface, accosted by mutants and raiders.

No word yet on if a specific game’s storyline will be adapted for the TV series, or whether the series will take into account Fallouts 1 and 2 which were not produced by Bethesda, but by Black Isle Studios, who Bethesda purchased the rights to Fallout from in 2007.

Fallout has been very influential for post-apocalyptic media, the 2010 film The Book of Eli‘s aesthetic was heavily inspired by 2008’s Fallout 3, sharing many visual similarities.

