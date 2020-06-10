Vodacom Releases Alcatel2019G Phone Designed for Elderly Citizens

South African network provider, Vodacom has launched the Alcatel 2019G phone series which comes standard with a large keypad and simple user interface with big icons, ideal for those with low vision as well as the elderly.

The Alcatel 2019G is available from the Vodacom website as well as Vodacom stores nationwide and retails at R649. The device comes standard with a dedicated charging dock, SOS emergency function, torch, lock and unlock key, 16 hours talk time, 2MP rear camera as well as a wireless FM Radio that users can enjoy without a headphone.

“Some of our senior citizens have been consistent in their feedback to us – they prefer a device with a large keypad. In line with our purpose pillar of creating an inclusive digital society, the introduction of the Alcatel 2019 series helps us make sure no one is left behind. As we move into the digital age, we want to make sure all segments of our market migrate into this new digital world,” says Karen Smit, Vodacom Principal Specialist for Specific Needs.

This device is one way that the company believes it is building an accessible and inclusive digital society that is relevant to everyone. As part of its continued commitment to connecting the most vulnerable citizens and removing barriers for all, Vodacom also offers text-based channels for deaf, hearing impaired, speech impaired and Deafblind customers to access emergency services.





The Vodacom 112 Emergency Service App allows users to contact the ER24 Emergency Contact Centre such as police, ambulance, fire and sea rescue for themselves or for others by simply downloading the app from their respective app stores.

The Vodacom SMS Emergency Service allows registered customers to request emergency services by sending an SMS with the word “Help” to 082 112, along with information relating to the emergency.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter