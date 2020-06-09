Networks Unlimited Africa Continues to Nurture IT Skills On-premise

Networks Unlimited Africa has a long history of supporting skills development for young people in the ICT arena. Having taken on board two technical interns in April 2018, Charles Rebele and David Monkwe, both young men are now furthering their careers with the company and going from strength to strength.

CEO Anton Jacobsz notes, “We feel very strongly about creating sustainable skills development initiatives at Networks Unlimited Africa and have run internship programmes for a number of years now. We are tremendously aware of the shortage of skills in the IT arena, both globally and here at home.”

“Locally, the release in September last year of South Africa’s annual ICT skills survey revealed an ongoing chronic shortage of all types of digital skills in the local technology sector. As a company, we are therefore determined to continue playing our part in upskilling and empowering young people in the IT arena, by offering them the training and on-the-job experience they need in order to create a career for themselves.”

The ICT skills survey has been produced annually for the past 10 years by the Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE) and the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA).





Jacobsz says that at the end of 12 months of practical training, both Rebele and Monkwe were appointed as trainee engineers looking after the Altaro and Cofense product solutions, and that they are now A+ and N+ certified, as well as being able to work as administrators on Microsoft Office 365.

“It is critically important to support employees in-house through internships, mentoring and online learning opportunities in all spheres of industry, and as an IT company, we will continue to play our part in contributing to the upskilling of ICT skills by nurturing and supporting our own interns.”

“We look forward to seeing Charles and David growing from strength to strength, and are committed to ongoing training for our technology interns into the future, as well as being able to offer them job opportunities and career paths,” concludes Jacobsz.

