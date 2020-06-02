FreshStop Thanks Frontline Employees with New Digital Campaign

Retail employees, who prior to the health pandemic were assets to the business, have become invaluable as they continued to serve customers throughout lockdown while most people stayed home.

To thank them for their service and heroism, FreshStop – one of South Africa’s largest convenience store brands – has launched a #ThankYoufromFreshStop digital campaign to recognise their staff and reflect their appreciation.

According to Joe Boyle, Director at FreshStop, their people have become their heroes.

“Our teams have managed to get to work under extreme conditions, keep our stores well stocked and tidy, focus on health and hygiene standards and provide top-class customer service with a smile. The campaign reflects our thanks to all our staff – from the cashiers, kitchen staff, manager and cleaners to the shelf packers and truck drivers. We want our customers and communities to know that we support every one of them, and especially our staff, during this difficult time and that we are here to lend a hand,” says Boyle.





FreshStop has also been able to maintain job security for its employees, and the business has supplied its employees with Fresh Produce food parcels that contain healthy food items and essentials.

The convenience store industry has become one of the many retail sectors to step up and provide an essential service during lockdown. Their product offering has been widened and many brands now offer delivery services via Mr D Food and Uber Eats in certain areas. But the basics of providing a clean, healthy and welcoming retail environment is still top of mind.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter