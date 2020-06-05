5 Keys to Employee Education, Training and Development

The world is changing fast. That statement is true of all times, but it feels particularly pertinent now as most businesses begin to imagine what a post-COVID-19 landscape could, and should, look like.

One thing is for certain, though. Successful business leaders will need to ensure that their employees have proper education, training, and development courses to ensure that they’re able to tackle any and all challenges they encounter in the future.

To that end, today we’ll focus on the five keys to implementing a thriving training and development program at your organization. Check them out here:

1. Retention





First thing’s first: if you want to develop talented professionals at your company, you have to retain their services. Fortunately, just by focusing on employee training and development, business leaders increase their chances of hanging on to their best employees.

However, employers will also have to offer competitive compensation and promote vital team members. Losing even one or two crucial employees could significantly hamper a business’s ability to grow.

2. Partnerships

Often, businesses rely on forming partnerships with third-party entities to provide vital services or data. As such, the quality of those relationships can have an impact on how well your own staff performs and progresses.

Therefore, it’s crucial for business leaders to partner with progressive businesses such as analytics companies like AG Access, for instance. Otherwise, their employees could be held back due to insufficient support.

3. Continual Progression

Lots of businesses treat employee training as a form of “onboarding.” And while business leaders should seek to educate new employees, training and development shouldn’t stop after a few weeks or even a few months. Rather, companies should invest in training programs that allow employees to grow over time.

4. Relevance

As we mentioned above, the world changes all the time. As such, employee training resources from ten or even five years ago may no longer be relevant. Any field that relies on new technology will likely see meaningful changes every few years. This is why business leaders should seek to update their training videos and resources regularly, to ensure that their team always has access to the most up-to-date information.

5. Value

Though it may seem incredibly obvious, every training program has to offer tangible benefits and valuable insight for employees. Professionals shouldn’t view training courses as a waste of time. Instead, they should use them to learn new skills or to solve new problems.

By speaking with their team and soliciting feedback from them, business leaders can alter and improve their training programs to better align with employee needs and preferences. Doing so isn’t easy, but it will pay off in the long run.

Staff writer